Silvercreek Parkway North pavement markings

Bike lanes to be added from Willow Road to Paisley Road

Notice date: August 21, 2023

About the project

Guild Electric is undertaking pavement marking work to change the lane configuration on Silvercreek Parkway North between Willow Road and Paisley Road. The number of vehicle lanes will be reduced from 4 lanes to 3 lanes. Buffered bicycle lanes and a centre turn lane will be added. This project supports implementation of the Guelph Cycling Master Plan and the goals of the Transportation Master Plan.

Work begins August 31, 2023

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, August 31, 2023 and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Silvercreek Parkway North

There will be lane reductions on Silvercreek Parkway North during the project.

Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for your safety.

A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians during construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

