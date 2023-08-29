Safe Semester kicks off September 7

Macdonell and Wyndham streets closed weekly Thursday to Saturday 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Guelph, Ont., August 29, 2023 – Guelph’s Safe Semester runs from September 7 to 23 to support a safe and enjoyable environment downtown for businesses, residents and students. With a higher volume of pedestrians downtown in September, closing the streets Thursday through Saturday allows everyone to enjoy Guelph’s downtown nightlife safely. Macdonell Street is closed nightly between the Macdonell parking lot and the West Parkade, and Wyndham Street is closed nightly between Carden Street and Cork Street on:

September 7-9

September 14-16

September 21-23

During the closures, there is no on-street parking allowed in the closure area between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Residents and visitors in the area can park in the available parking lots. Any cars parked on closed streets during Safe Semester will be towed at the owner’s expense. Accessible portable washrooms will be set up near Guelph Central Station at the east end of Carden Street.

Guelph Transit

There will be nine routes on detour during Safe Semester. These routes include:

3 Westmount

8 Janefield

9 Waterloo

10 Paisley

11 Silvercreek

12 Delhi

13 Eastview

20 Northwest Industrial

99 Mainline

Please visit guelphtransit.ca to learn more.

For more information

Dustin Gronc, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]