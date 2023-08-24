Paws for a doggie dip at Lyon Pool on September 4

Guelph, Ont., August 24, 2023 – Every dog has its day—in the pool! On September 4 our last outdoor swim of the season is set aside for our four-legged friends.
Register for a 45-minute swim at 1:15 or 2:15 p.m. through recenroll.ca, in person at our recreation facilities or over the phone by calling 519-837-5699. Registration is required and begins August 31. Capacity is capped at 50 dogs per swim, with a maximum of two people per dog.
Licence to dip
This event is a leash-free activity in a fenced, outdoor setting. All participating dogs must be licenced with the City and be up to date on all of their vaccinations. All the same rules from our leash-free areas apply to the swim.
A few additional rules apply:
- Only dogs are allowed in the pool.
- Each dog must be accompanied by an owner 18 years of age or older; up to two owners per dog can enjoy the party from the deck.
- Dogs must be leashed entering and exiting Lyon Pool.
- Please leave toys, balls and food at home. Dog life jackets are allowed.
- Drinking water is allowed (no glass bottles/bowls). We have fountains for you to refresh water dishes.
Learn more about the event at guelph.ca/dogs.
For more information
Breann Robb, Supervisor of Aquatics
Recreation Services, Culture and Recreation
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2470
[email protected]