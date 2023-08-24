Paws for a doggie dip at Lyon Pool on September 4

Guelph, Ont., August 24, 2023 – Every dog has its day—in the pool! On September 4 our last outdoor swim of the season is set aside for our four-legged friends.

Register for a 45-minute swim at 1:15 or 2:15 p.m. through recenroll.ca, in person at our recreation facilities or over the phone by calling 519-837-5699. Registration is required and begins August 31. Capacity is capped at 50 dogs per swim, with a maximum of two people per dog.

Licence to dip

This event is a leash-free activity in a fenced, outdoor setting. All participating dogs must be licenced with the City and be up to date on all of their vaccinations. All the same rules from our leash-free areas apply to the swim.

A few additional rules apply:

Only dogs are allowed in the pool.

Each dog must be accompanied by an owner 18 years of age or older; up to two owners per dog can enjoy the party from the deck.

Dogs must be leashed entering and exiting Lyon Pool.

Please leave toys, balls and food at home. Dog life jackets are allowed.

Drinking water is allowed (no glass bottles/bowls). We have fountains for you to refresh water dishes.

Learn more about the event at guelph.ca/dogs.

For more information

Breann Robb, Supervisor of Aquatics

Recreation Services, Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2470

[email protected]