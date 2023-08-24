North City of Guelph entrance sign being removed

Guelph, Ont., August 24, 2023 – Within the next six weeks, the City of Guelph entrance sign at the Guelph Curling Club (816 Woolwich St., Hwy 6 North) will be removed. The property is being developed and the sign cannot be incorporated into the site design.

In 2021, the City undertook a temporary update of gateway signage on main roads in Guelph. The next closest sign in this area is approximately 200 metres away, in front of 804 Woolwich St.

Later this year and throughout 2024, the City’s Economic Development and Tourism department will be undertaking a wayfinding strategy as outlined in the Economic Development and Tourism Strategy to address permanent gateway and directional signage around the city.

