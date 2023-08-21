Work on Norfolk at Cork Street starting August 28th

Norfolk Street south of Cork street

Notice date: August 21

About the project

The City is working with Communications and Cabling Contractors to install underground conduit and fibre optic cable along Cork Street from the Museum to the east side of Norfolk Street.

Work begins August 28

Work is expected to start on or about Monday August 28 and take approximately one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on the northbound side of Norfolk Street during the project. Traffic will be reduced to one northbound lane. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned. However, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

There are no expected sidewalk closures.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Stop ID 1101 Norfolk at Cork northbound (Routes 11 and 99) is closed. Please use StopID 6068 Macdonell at Wilson. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Access to the Waste Resource Innovation Center will be maintained throughout the work.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

James Luxton, Manager IT Infrastructure

Information Technology

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2311

[email protected]