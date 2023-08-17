Noise approval notice: Hope in the Street – September 15

As permitted under the City of Guelph’s Noise Control Bylaw, approval has been granted to Hope House to allow noise on September 15, 2023 from 5-11 p.m. related to Hope in the Street, an annual street festival located at 10 Cork Street East.

If you are impacted by this approval, you can request that staff conduct a review this approval. Please submit your request by August 31, by emailing [email protected] or calling 519-822-1260 extension 2423.

For more information

Dustin Gronc, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]