New service improvements to Guelph Transit routes 8, 19 and 99

Guelph, Ont., August 21, 2023 – We’re making some route adjustments starting September 3, 2023, as part of the Guelph Transit Future Ready Action Plan.
New route names
Guelph Transit is changing the route 8 name to align with industry standards; 8 Stone Road Mall will become 8 Janefield and will have a schedule change (more detail below).
Schedule and/or route name changes
|Route
|New route name
|Route change
|8 Stone Road Mall
|8 Janefield
|Weekday service increasing from 30 minutes to 20-minute service between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Minor inbound route changes in the downtown
|99 Mainline
|No change
|Weekday 9-minute a.m. and p.m. peak frequency returning September 2023 to May 2024
|56 U Colonial
|No change
|Weekday service times will be shifting by 10 to 15 minutes, depending on time of day.
Route 56 U will depart University Centre every 20 minutes beginning at 7:10 a.m. until 5:50 p.m., and will depart every 30 minutes beginning at 6:15 p.m. and continue until 8:45 p.m.
Route changes
|Route
|Route change
|19 Hanlon Creek
|New route extension to Stone Road Mall via Woodland Glen Drive; no changes to hours or frequency
|4 York
|Minor inbound route changes in the downtown; no changes to hours or frequency
|5 Goodwin
|Minor route pattern adjustment; no changes to hours or frequency.
Visit guelphtransit.ca for route schedules, maps and trip planning.
For more information
Laura Bragues, Supervisor, Scheduling and Service Planning
Public Services, Guelph Transit
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2523
[email protected]