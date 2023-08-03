Maltby Road East wildlife crossing and road closure

Between Gordon Street and Victoria Road South

Notice date: August 3, 2023

About the project

The City is installing measures to protect turtles and other wildlife on Maltby Road East. This work includes the installation of a wildlife crossing and wildlife exclusion fencing to facilitate turtle movement under the road and prevent turtles from accessing the road.

Construction begins August 21, 2023

Maltby Road East between Gordon Street and Victoria Road South will be closed to traffic during construction of the wildlife crossing and wildlife exclusion fencing. Construction is expected to begin on or about August 21, 2023, weather permitting.

Traffic will be redirected along Gordon Street, Clair Road East and Victoria Road South. Please refer to the maps below for additional details.

Property and business access

Local access to businesses and property driveways will be maintained during the road closure using Gordon Street or Victoria Road South.

City services

City services will continue to operate on schedule; however, some delays can be expected.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more construction information

Samy Mohamed, C.E.T., Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3960

[email protected]

For environmental information

Leah Lefler, Environmental Planner

Policy Planning, Planning and Building Services

519-822-1260 extension 2362

[email protected]