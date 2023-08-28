Learn about the City’s latest efforts to improve Downtown parking

The City will present the updated Downtown Parking Master Plan at the upcoming Committee of the Whole meeting.

The Downtown parking ecosystem is critical to the economic vitality of our core. It affects all those who live, work, shop, dine or visit Downtown Guelph.

Join the Committee of the Whole meeting on September 6 where the City will present the key findings and recommendations to Council from its latest study to make Downtown parking Future Ready.

The presentation titled ‘Downtown Parking Master Plan Update’ will address the changes coming to Downtown Guelph over the next several years. It will share the City’s recommendations on how much parking is required, how it will be provided, and what role the City should take in meeting future parking demand Downtown.

Meeting details:

Event: Committee of the Whole meeting

Date: September 6, 2023

Time: 2 p.m.

Venue: at City Hall (1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario) or via livestream

At the meeting you’ll learn about:

The broad themes related to Downtown parking voiced by more than 1700 members of the public, business owners, Downtown employees, residents, and visitors

Recommendations from City staff and the consultant team to address current parking needs and improve the operations to best support residents, local businesses, visitors, employees and future development

Council’s decision on the recommendations put forward in the master plan

To read the Council report and recommended Downtown Parking Master Plan please visit Guelph.ca

The master plan update is an important part of the Downtown Renewal program – a massive undertaking to transform how Downtown Guelph looks, feels, and functions, while also preserving its unique cultural heritage. To learn more about the Downtown Renewal program visit Guelph.ca

Also, note: City Council will hold a public meeting in accordance with the Planning Act to consider City-initiated Zoning By-law Amendments for Downtown residential parking requirements. The proposed Zoning By-law Amendment would apply to all Downtown (D) zones and would reduce the number of parking spaces required for new residential development in Downtown (D) Zones from 1 space per dwelling unit to 0.85 spaces per unit.

The Planner to contact for this amendment:

Katie Nasswetter, Senior Development Planner

519-837-5616 extension 2356

Speak at the meeting or provide written comments

If you wish to speak to City Council about the updated Downtown parking master plan, you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday, September 1 at 10 a.m. You can also send your written comments to the City Clerk’s office by no later than Friday, September 1 at 10 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Jamie Zettle, Program Manager, Parking

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

Email: [email protected]