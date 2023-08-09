Victoria Road reductions starting August 28  

400m North of Goldenview Drive

Notice date: August 9, 2023

About the project

The City is working with TM3 Inc. to install a new pedestrian traffic signal on Victoria Road at 400m North of Goldenview Drive.

Work begins August 28

Work is expected to begin on or about August 28, and take about 20 days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions and delays expected.

Victoria Road will be reduced to one lane during the project.

Two-way traffic will be always maintained, and traffic control measures will be in place. Please follow the posted signs for your safety.

A full road closure is not expected. However, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout the project.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Shaymaa Al-ani, Traffic Signal Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2041

[email protected]