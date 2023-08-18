Housing in Guelph: Summary of July 11 special Council workshop

Guelph, Ont., August 18, 2023 – Today, City staff published an information report summarizing the housing workshop, including responses to Council’s questions, and the suggestions and ideas Council put forth for consideration to get more houses built in Guelph.

The July 11 workshop gave staff the opportunity to help Council and the community gain a better understanding of the range and types of housing in Guelph, and the actions the City is taking to help increase housing supply in Guelph.

Key themes from the brainstorming session include:

Develop and strengthen partnerships that catalyze momentum

Leverage incentives to drive housing development

Meet growth targets responsibly

Prioritize finding collaborative solutions (shift from regulator to approver)

Attract and retain a best-in-class team to meet our goals

Modernize our approach to servicing applications

Achieve and maintain a zero active appeals status

Lay the groundwork required for growth

Get results from federal and provincial governments though advocacy

Clarify roles and make progress on affordable housing

Continuing the conversation

On September 12, Council will receive the report from Collective Results on the work they’ve done studying the gaps and opportunities within our community connected to issues of homelessness, mental health, and substance use. In addition, the County will present its Housing and Homelessness Plan, and City staff will provide an update on the phases, anticipated timelines, and deliverables of it’s Housing Affordability Strategy.

