Fall recreation programs are just around the corner!

Program schedule now available, registration opens September 13

Guelph, Ont., August 30, 2023 – Registration for fall recreation programs starts September 13 at 7:30 a.m. Program options include swimming, sports and leisure activities. Fall schedules are now live on RecEnroll so you can plan your programs before registration opens.

Come September 13, you can register online at recenroll.ca or by phone at 519-837-5699. If you are paying cash, in-person registration will be available at West End Community Centre, Victoria Road Recreation Centre and Evergreen Seniors Community Centre daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Online registration is quick and easy

To make registering online even easier, you can add your credit card information to your RecEnroll account ahead of time. Here’s how:

Login to your account on recenroll.ca.

Choose the family member who will be adding their card information.

On the Family Member Detail Page, scroll down to the Finance Info section and click/tap the “New” button.

In the form that opens, enter the card information.

Click/tap the “Save” button.

Now you’re ready to enrol in fall programs with just a few clicks.

Feeling spontaneous? Drop-in!

We’ve increased the number of drop-in recreation programs this fall, including both preschool and aquatics programs. This does mean there will be no registered preschool programs in our fall schedule, but we hope to have both registered and drop-in preschool programs in the winter.

Drop-in space is limited, so registration is recommended. Registration for drop-in programs opens 23 hours before the scheduled start time. If a program has not filled up, walk-ins are welcome.

Access to recreation for all

Everyone should have the opportunity to participate in recreation programs. In partnership with the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington, the Free to Grow program provides grants to low-income families to help children and youth under 18 participate in recreation programs. For those over 18, the City’s Fee Assistance in Recreation program helps adults and seniors on a limited income with subsidies for recreation programs, passes and other memberships. To learn more about the fee assistance options and to apply, visit guelph.ca/support-services, call 519-837-5699 or visit any of our Community Centres.

Inclusion in recreation programs for people with a disability

Did you know that our recreation programs offer inclusion supports so people of all abilities can participate? One2One support is available for people with a disability who require extra support to participate in programs or camps. This service is provided at no cost.

We have adapted recreation programs with specialized programming to meet a variety of needs including Active Start for kids 4 to 7 years and FUNdamentals for kids ages 7 to 12. We’re also offering our usual adapted aquatics and Friday Friends social groups.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5699