Section of Elmira Road South sidewalk closed starting August 29, 2023

201 Elmira Road South

Notice date: August 29, 2023

About the project

Melloul-Blamey Construction is using lifts to work on patching precast façade of the building.

This project supports a development project at 201 Elmira Road. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins August 29

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, August 29 and take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 201 Elmira Road during construction. Please follow contractor’s signage and use the nearby crossings at Paisley Road and West Acres Drive to use the south sidewalk.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Colin Thomson, Project Manager

MELLOUL-BLAMEY CONSTRUCTION INC.

Office: 519-886-8850 extension 280

[email protected]

or

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]