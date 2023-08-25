Section of Dawn Avenue closed starting September 5

Lowes Road West to Clairfield Drive West

Notice date: August 24, 2023

About the project

Total Excavation Inc. is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 70 Lowes Road West. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected]

Work begins September 5

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, September 5 and take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Dawn Avenue closed

Dawn Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Lowes Road West to Clairfields Drive West during the construction. Local traffic will be permitted along Dawn Avenue, however, there will be no through access at 70 Lowes Road West.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 70 Lowes Road during construction. Please use the sidewalks at Clairfields Drive West, Gordon Street and Lowes Road West to continue on Dawn Avenue.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Doug Taylor

Frontiers Landscape Architecture Inc.

519-993-8521

[email protected]

or

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]