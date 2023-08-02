City phone system unreachable by callers on Bell networks

Guelph, Ont., August 2, 2023 – The City of Guelph’s main phone line, 519-822-1260, and any additional lines and extensions routed through that number, are currently unreachable for callers dialing in using Bell Mobility’s service. This service disruption also impacts other mobile service providers that use the Bell network, like Virgin and PC Mobile.

If you cannot reach us by phone, you can send us questions by email to [email protected] or private message us on our social media profiles @cityofguelph on Facebook and Twitter.

Issues like spills, water concerns, power outages and noise complaints can still be called in by dialing the appropriate number from the after-hours contact numbers section of the How can we help you? webpage.

Our telecommunications service provider is working to fix the issue. Some users are now able to call through and full restoration of service is expected by tomorrow morning. Updates will be posted to our social media profiles as information is available.