Sidewalks closed at 26-40 Carden Street and 29-39 Macdonell Street starting September 11, 2023

Notice date: August 30, 2023

About the project

Upwright Sign Service is performing removal of storefront signage.

Work begins September 11

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, September 11 and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk in this area will be closed at 26-40 Carden Street and 29-39 Macdonell Street during the project. Please use the nearby crossings at Wyndham Street North and Wilson Street and to use alternate sidewalks.

Property and business access

All businesses in the project area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Sebastian Duivenvoorden

Upwright Sign Service Inc.

Cell: 289 838-5341

[email protected]

or

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]