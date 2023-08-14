Caledonia Street paving starts August 21

Caledonia Street, Dean Avenue to Mary Street

Notice date: August 11, 2023

About the project

Brantco Construction is removing and repairing concrete curbs, raising manholes and repaving the road surface.

Work begins August 21

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, August 21 and take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on all streets

There will be lane reductions on Caledonia Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services, City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]