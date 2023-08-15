Alternative downtown waste collection pop-up event August 17, 18 and 22

Join us to help shape the future of Guelph’s downtown waste collection

Guelph, Ont., August 15, 2023 – The City is currently considering three different design concepts for the implementation of a new waste collection system for properties in downtown Guelph. Instead of leaving it all to the imagination, we’re hosting a pop-up event that will display mock streetscapes for residents to experience how each option integrates into our downtown environment. City staff will be at St. George’s Square from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 17, 18, and 22 to answer questions and receive feedback. This event is weather permitting.

The three design concepts were determined by the Downtown Waste Working Group over a series of three workshops. The members consist of downtown residents, business owners, social service providers and applicable City staff. The presentation slides and notes from the Downtown Waste Working Group proceedings are available for review in the documents section on Have Your Say.

Can’t make it? Take the online survey

Your feedback is important, please complete the survey by August 25 and let us know which design concept best fits your vision for our downtown. Your feedback will be used to influence design guidelines that will be applied during ongoing efforts to renew our downtown infrastructure.

For more information, visit the project page.

About the project

The City’s Solid Waste Management Master Plan review, completed in 2021, included a sub-report, Task 8: Downtown Service Review that studied issues and opportunities in Guelph’s Downtown Collection Area. It was recommended that a dedicated collection strategy for downtown residential, industrial, commercial, and institutional properties be implemented rather than relying on shared used of street litter containers. Improvements to street litter containers are also being studied under this project but are not the focus of the pop-up event and survey.

The City is conducting further engagement and analysis to understand the best waste management solutions for residents, businesses, and services in downtown properties before developing further recommendations to bring to Council for approval.

Media Contact

Cameron Walsh, CFM, CET

Division Manager

Solid Waste Resources, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2053

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]