Road closure at Yarmouth Street on July 26

Quebec St. to Woolwich St.

Notice date: July 17, 2023

About the project

Mammoet Canada Eastern is performing a crane operation to replace a rooftop unit at 2 Quebec St.

Work begins July 26

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, July 26 and will take about 1 day to complete, weather permitting.

Road Closure at Yarmouth St

Yarmouth St will be closed from Quebec St to Woolwich St during this work. Please follow the posted signs for your safety. Guelph Police will be assisting with impacts during the closure and local traffic will be permitted on Yarmouth St, with access from Woolwich St.

Pedestrian access

The East sidewalk along Yarmouth St will be intermittently closed at 2 Quebec St. During those times, please use the nearby crossings at Quebec St and Woolwich St and follow contractor’s signage.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. For updates, visit guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]