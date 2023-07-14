Construction notice: Woolwich Street lane reductions starting July 25

Woodlawn Road East to Marilyn Drive

Notice date: July 11, 2023

About the project

Kieswetter Excavating Inc is doing final restoration work to the City’s infrastructure in front of 735 Woolwich Street.

Work begins July 25

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, July 25 and will take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Woolwich Street

There will be lane reductions on Woolwich Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety.

A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 735-737 Woolwich Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Woodlawn Road East and Marilyn Drive to use the west sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Loise Cottreau

Kieswetter Excavating Inc

519-699-4445

[email protected]

or

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]