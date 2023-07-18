Section of Winston Crescent closed starting July 24

Lemon Street to Franklin Avenue

Notice date: July 17, 2023

About the project

G. Goetz Construction Ltd. is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 83 Winston Crescent. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins July 24

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, July 24 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Winston Crescent closed

Winston Crescent will be closed to through traffic from Lemon Street to Franklin Avenue during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 83 Winston Crescent during construction.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]