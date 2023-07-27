Victoria Road North lane reductions starting August 14

Between Woodlawn Rd E and Brant Ave

Notice date: July 28, 2023

About the project

Alectra Utilities is working with Drexler Construction to install underground electrical infrastructure and repave the road surface.

Work begins August 14

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, August 14 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Victoria Road North

There will be lane reductions on Victoria Rd N during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for your safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]