The City wants your input on culture in Guelph

Have your say online by August 6

Have your say on the culture plan

Guelph, Ont., July 13, 2023 – The City of Guelph is looking for community input as it develops its first culture plan to increase cultural vibrancy in Guelph.

The City is engaging everyone to understand perceptions and aspirations for art, heritage, and culture in Guelph whether you’re an artist, an entrepreneur in the creative industry, an enthusiast of arts and culture, or someone seeking to learn about and understand the value of culture. We also need to hear about experiences with arts and culture from equity-deserving and equity-denied community members and organizations as we develop a culture plan for Guelph that includes everyone.

To help us create Guelph’s culture plan, visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca/culture-plan by August 6 and complete two quick online activities that will help us frame the richer conversations to come. We’re also planning conversation cafes throughout the summer to dive deeper into themes that surface from the online activities; stay tuned for more information.

About Guelph’s culture plan

Guelph’s culture plan aims to define and leverage the City’s unique cultural identity, celebrating the diverse heritage and artistic expressions that make Guelph truly special. This plan is an investment that will build capacity among local artists, cultural organizations, and creative entrepreneurs, and help to activate public spaces and cultural initiatives to create an atmosphere of vibrancy and creativity throughout Guelph.

For more information

Tammy Adkin, Manager, Museums and Culture

Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension 2775

[email protected]