The City of Guelph wants you to review its Parks and Recreation Master Plan

Guelph, Ont., July 24, 2023 – After engaging with the community over the last couple of years, the City of Guelph is excited to share a draft of its Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

Informed by the needs assessment completed in 2023 and by insights and ideas from members of the community collected during earlier engagement opportunities, the master plan guides how the City responsibly manages existing recreation facilities and amenities and develops new ones to meet Guelph’s growing and changing needs. The plan also identifies the ways that parks and recreation can support building an equitable, strong, vibrant, safe, and healthy community.

Visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca by August 13 to read the draft plan and share your thoughts on the future of parks and recreation in Guelph, or ask questions about the plan and needs assessment. This is your last chance to share feedback which will be used to finalize the plan before it’s presented to Council in October.

The City thanks everyone who took time to share experiences and ideas about parks and recreation in Guelph. Your input helped shape this plan and we appreciate all the input we got throughout the development of the plan.

