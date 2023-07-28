Section of Hanlon Creek Boulevard lane reductions starting August 8

Downey Road to Bett/Golds Court

Notice date: July 28, 2023

About the project

Alfred Fach Excavating Ltd. is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 540 Hanlon Creek Boulevard. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins August 8

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, August 8 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Hanlon Creek Boulevard

There will be lane reductions on Hanlon Creek Boulevard during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow the posted signs for your safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 540 Hanlon Creek Boulevard during construction. Please follow the contractor’s signage for safety access.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andrew Fach, Project Manager

Alfred Fach Excavating Ltd

519-658-9947

[email protected]

or

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services, City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]