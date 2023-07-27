Metcalfe Street Reconstruction Update

Terry Boulevard to Eramosa Road

Notice date: July 27, 2023

About the project

As part of the Metcalfe Street reconstruction project, the City is working with Steed and Evans Ltd. to reconstruct Metcalfe Street between Terry Boulevard to Eramosa Road.

The purpose of this project is to replace the sanitary and storm sewer pipes, and watermains along Metcalfe Street. The contractor will also replace curbs, asphalt and sidewalks.

The majority of work has been completed at this point. The contractor will be returning to Metcalfe Street to complete final adjustments and pave surface asphalt.

Work Resuming Monday July 31

Work is anticipated to begin on July 31, depending on weather. The work will include raising maintenance hole lids and water valves to surface elevation, replacing and finalizing some sections of curb and sidewalk, paving surface asphalt and painting road markings.

Metcalfe Street to be closed to traffic

Metcalfe Street has been officially closed for the duration of work and will remain closed to the completion of the work. Local access for residents and businesses will be maintained throughout construction. Any access restrictions will be communicated to residents by the contractor.

City services

Garbage collection will continue throughout construction. In the case that garbage collection cannot reach an impacted property the contractor will be responsible for collection of garbage bins and returning them to the correct property.

Construction map

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more project information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]