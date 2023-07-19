Silvercreek Parkway North lane reductions starting August 8

Phase 1: Woodlawn Road to Campbell Road

Notice date: July 19, 2023

About the project

The City is improving Silvercreek Parkway North between Woodlawn Road and Speedvale Avenue West in two phases. Phase 1 spans from Woodlawn Road to Campbell Road.

The City is working with Steed & Evans to upgrade the existing watermain and sanitary sewers, and install new curbing and multi-use paths. In addition, the bus stops along this stretch of road will be upgraded for improved accessibility and comfort.

Work begins August 8

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, August 8, and Phase 1 will take approximately twelve weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Silvercreek Parkway North Lane Reductions

Northbound traffic will not be permitted from Campbell Road to Woodlawn Road for the duration of the work.

Southbound traffic will be permitted during construction. However, construction activities may limit traffic speeds and movement.

Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for your safety.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout the project.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Advanced notice will be provided if access impacts are anticipated.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 20 will remain in service throughout the project. Detours may be required on a short-term basis and will be communicated in advance. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Anindita Datta, Project Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2756

[email protected]