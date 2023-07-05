Construction notice: Section of King Street closed starting July 10

Spring Street to Derry Street

Notice date: July 4, 2023

About the project

Weber Contracting Limited is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 204 King Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins July 10

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, July 10 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

King Street closed

King Street will be closed to through traffic from Spring Street to Derry Street during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 204 King Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Spring Street and Derry Street to use the east sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]