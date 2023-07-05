Housing in Guelph: special Council workshop July 11

Guelph, Ont., July 5, 2023 – On July 11, at a special Council workshop, staff from several departments will share a progress update on the actions the City is taking to help increase housing supply in Guelph.
Housing in Guelph: special Council workshop
Tuesday, July 11
7 p.m.
Council Chambers, Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street
Live stream
During the workshop, staff will:
- demonstrate how we financially support community partners like Wellington County, to manage and deliver services for emergency shelters, supportive and affordable housing;
- provide an update on our current capacity for housing and our advocacy efforts, with our community’s best interests in mind; and
- outline the specific actions we’re taking to increase housing supply in Guelph.
This is a special workshop and not a regular Council meeting, so delegations are not permitted, however, we encourage the community to read the agenda packet and either attend the workshop in person or watch the live stream.
For more information
Krista Walkey
General Manager, Planning and Building Services
Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2395
[email protected]