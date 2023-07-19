Eastview Park Splash Pad construction to continue through fall 2023

Notice date: July 14, 2023

About the project

The City is working to build a new splash pad in Eastview Park.

Work to continue through fall 2023

While this project was initially expected to be completed by this summer, construction is ongoing. Due to material delays, construction will continue throughout the fall and be completed by November 2023, weather permitting. The splash pad is anticipated to open to the community for the 2024 splash pad season.

Property access and parking

The washroom building is currently closed for the duration of the construction. The washroom is expected to open to the community with the 2024 seasonal washroom openings. All other amenities in the park remain open.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project.

For more information

Mallory Lemon, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3560

[email protected]