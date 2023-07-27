Downey Road construction

Road resurfacing and shoulder repairs on Downey Road south to city limits.

Notice date: July 27th, 2023.

About the project

Road repairs will be taking place on Downey Road south to Forestell road.

Repair to commence in August.

Work will commence week of August 24 and will is expected to complete by August 28, weather permitting.

Road to remain open during construction.

The City will impose lane reductions during construction, which will impact the speed traffic movement. Delays and an increase in commute times can be expected.

The work is expected to take 4 days with both lanes opening at the end of each day.

Map of construction area

For more information

Glen Inglis, Public Works Supervisor

Operations, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2630

[email protected]