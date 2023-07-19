Cork Street East sidewalk closure starting July 31

North side– Norfolk Street to Wyndham Street North

Notice date: Jul 19, 2023

About the project

General Refrigeration will be undertaking a mobile crane operation to replace a rooftop unit at 42 Wyndham Street North.

Work begins July 31

Work is expected to start on or about July 31 and take about 1 day to complete, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

During the work, the north sidewalk along Cork Street East will be closed.

The south sidewalk along Cork Street will remain open during the work. Please use the nearby crossings at Norfolk Street and Wyndham Street North to use the south sidewalk (refer to map below).

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]