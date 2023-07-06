Cool off with Hot Summer Nights, returning to a park near you

Guelph Fire Department promotes fire safety in the community

Guelph, Ont., July 6, 2023 – Guelph Fire crews will roll into seven parks this summer to help you beat the heat as you learn about fire and emergency safety with the return of “Hot Summer Nights.”

Bring a swimsuit, towel, water bottle and energy to this in-person event and get hosed down by fire crews using their equipment while meeting firefighters, police officers and paramedics up close. While you’re there you can ask them questions, check out the fire trucks, emergency vehicles and equipment, get hands-on with activities and have fun while interacting with first responders!

Cool off with us between 6:30-7:45 p.m.:

Margaret Greene Park, July 13

Grange Road Park, July 20

Norm Jary Park, July 27

Orin Reid Park, August 3

Waverley Park, August 10

Oak Street Park, August 17

Riverside Park, August 24

The crews attending are on duty and may have to leave to respond to an emergency. If the City’s outdoor water use level moves to red, Hot Summer Nights will be cancelled until it returns to yellow or lower.

For more information

519-763-8111

guelph.ca/fire