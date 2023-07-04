Construction Notice: Southern portion of Baker Street will close from July 10 until September

Notice date: July 4, 2023

Key Facts

Expect road closures and delays

All businesses will remain open and accessible

Those who walk will continue to have access

Please note that there will be more construction work on Quebec Street for approximately a week in mid-July. Details will be out soon

The construction underway will bring our ambitious project at the Baker District site to life, providing benefits to the community and the environment

On-street parking in Baker District is permanently closed, but there is ample off-street parking in the Downtown

About the project

To bring our ambitious city-building initiative on the Baker District site to life, the City is working with Steed & Evans Ltd. to start Phase 4, which includes underground servicing and utility work.

Work begins July 10 until September

Construction timing is fluid, and the current schedule is highly dependent on several factors, including weather and the complexity of working around existing services and utilities. We’ll provide timely updates (from the City contractor) should this schedule change significantly.

Expect road closures and delays

The southern portion of Baker Street from approximately 44 Baker Street to Quebec Street, as well as Chapel Lane, will be closed for the duration of work. Short-term lane restrictions within the area of work should be expected.

Traffic will be detoured during this phase of construction. Please follow the posted signs for your safety. Delays should be expected.

Businesses will remain open; walking access will not be affected

All residents and businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Parking in Baker District is permanently closed, but there is ample off-street parking in Downtown

Where to Park?

Ample parking remains available at Market Parkade (10 Wilson Street), West Parkade (110 Macdonell Street), and the Macdonell Street parking lot (34 Macdonell Street). You can also apply for monthly permits at guelph.ca/parking.

Free two-hour, once-per-day on-street parking also continues to be available throughout Downtown.

Permanent closure of on-street parking at Baker District

Melloul Blamey, the construction manager for the new central public library, underground parking garage and public squares has started the construction at the redevelopment site. Once completed, the former municipal parking lot will be transformed into a multi-use, compact district in the city’s historic core.

The new development will have more than 150 underground parking spots.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as per your regular schedule.

Coming soon – Construction on Quebec Street in mid-July

In mid-July, Quebec Street from Norfolk Street to Wyndham Street North will be closed for approximately one week, weather permitting. The contractor Steed & Evans Ltd., will be connecting the new sanitary sewer on Baker Street to the existing one located at the intersection of Baker Street and Quebec Street. Details will be hand-delivered to relevant businesses, etc. and published on Guelph.ca. Signs will also be placed on the roads.

For more information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]