City of Guelph welcomes new general manager of Economic Development and Tourism

Guelph, Ont., July 31, 2023 –The City of Guelph is pleased to announce and welcome James Goodram as the City’s new general manager for Economic Development and Tourism beginning August 14.

“We’re pleased to welcome James to our corporate management team,” says Jayne Holmes, deputy chief administrative officer of Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise Services. “Guelph is a unique, bold, and creative community, and we look forward to James’ leadership in supporting and advancing the great work being done to promote Guelph as a destination of choice for both visitors and investors.”

Goodram brings an extensive background in economic development including business attraction, retention and expansion, municipal land development and real estate, small business development, and film industry experience.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the Guelph team and collaborating with partners in the community to grow Guelph,” says Goodram adding, “The opportunities are limitless.”

Goodram’s track record for implementing large and complex projects is demonstrated by his work at the City of Cambridge where he launched the municipal accommodation tax, played a key role in the City’s downtown and urban renewal projects, and created key performance indicators to achieve platinum certification with the World Council on City Data.

Goodram is a member of the Canadian Institute of Planners, the Ontario Professional Planners Institute, the Ontario Association of Land Economists, and the Economic Developers Council of Ontario. His skills, talent, and eagerness to achieve strategic goals and objectives make him a great fit for Guelph.

Media contact

Shelly Reed, Strategic Communications Advisor

Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2223

[email protected]