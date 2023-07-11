City marking ash and hazard trees for removal starting fall 2023

Guelph, Ont., July 11, 2023 – Beginning July 2023, the City of Guelph will be marking public trees in parks and natural areas that are hazardous and ash trees infested by the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) in preparation for removal later this year.

Hazard tree removal will happen in:

Hadati Creek natural area

Eramosa River Park

Margaret Greene Park

Marksam Park

Silvercreek Park

Windsor Park

York Road Park

Natural area between Hanlon Road and Hanlon Expressway

Trees to be removed will be marked with an orange “X”. Removals will start in fall 2023 and may continue through the winter until spring 2024. This work is being done as a part of our Emerald Ash Borer Plan and annual hazard tree removal operation.

The City will also remove invasive buckthorn in some of the same areas using herbicide treatment to create the best opportunity for natural regeneration and/or replanting and restoration efforts.

Woodlands, trails, roads and sidewalks will temporarily close during the work, limiting access to trails, parks and natural areas. Please respect our crews and stay out of signed work areas.

Watch your ash

Hazardous limbs and trees from private property are the responsibility of the owner. Under the Property Standards Bylaw, you must reassess, remove and replace any ash trees impacted by EAB or hazard trees.

About the Emerald Ash Borer Plan

The emerald ash borer (EAB) is a highly destructive, non-native, wood-boring beetle that feeds under the bark of ash trees, ultimately killing them. EAB is expected to destroy close to 100 per cent of Guelph’s untreated street, park and woodland ash trees. For more information, visit guelph.ca/eab.

