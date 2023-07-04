City introduces new funding program to support local not-for-profit operations

Guelph, Ont., July 4, 2023 – The City of Guelph is proud to introduce the Resilience Fund, a capacity-building grant for local not-for-profits.

This is a new-for-2023 funding program that invests in not-for-profit organizations in Guelph to support and strengthen operations and planning for the future sustainability of the organization.

Local organizations can access one-time funding for planning related to one of the following core operations:

Strategic planning and modelling Evaluation and measurement Staffing and volunteer recruitment and training Communications and marketing

There is $60,000 in funding available for 2023 which, when awarded, should be spent by the receiving organizations within a year.

This fund is not intended to support programs or service delivery; it’s intended to enhance internal operations of existing not-for-profits through planning.

How to apply

Visit guelph.ca/resiliencefund to read the Resilience Fund guidelines. Submit an application online before July 27, 2023.

Paper application forms and additional assistance are also available by contacting [email protected] or 519-822-1260 extension 3967.

Resource

Resilience Fund Guidelines PDF

For more information

Amal Musa, Special Program Advisor, Community Investment

Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension 3967

[email protected]