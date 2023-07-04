City introduces new funding program to support local not-for-profit operations

Guelph, Ont., July 4, 2023 – The City of Guelph is proud to introduce the Resilience Fund, a capacity-building grant for local not-for-profits.
This is a new-for-2023 funding program that invests in not-for-profit organizations in Guelph to support and strengthen operations and planning for the future sustainability of the organization.
Local organizations can access one-time funding for planning related to one of the following core operations:
- Strategic planning and modelling
- Evaluation and measurement
- Staffing and volunteer recruitment and training
- Communications and marketing
There is $60,000 in funding available for 2023 which, when awarded, should be spent by the receiving organizations within a year.
This fund is not intended to support programs or service delivery; it’s intended to enhance internal operations of existing not-for-profits through planning.
How to apply
- Visit guelph.ca/resiliencefund to read the Resilience Fund guidelines.
- Submit an application online before July 27, 2023.
Paper application forms and additional assistance are also available by contacting [email protected] or 519-822-1260 extension 3967.
Resource
Resilience Fund Guidelines PDF
For more information
Amal Musa, Special Program Advisor, Community Investment
Culture and Recreation
City of Guelph
519-822-1260, extension 3967
[email protected]