Catch a flick outdoors this August with Cinema in the City at neighbourhood parks

Guelph, Ont., July 31, 2023 – Join us for our popular Cinema in the City series where we will be screening films at city parks this August.

Bring your lawn chair or blanket to watch:

  • Friday, August 11 – The Sandlot (30th anniversary) at Margaret Greene Park
  • Friday, August 18 – Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On at York Road Park
  • Friday, August 25 – Encanto at Orin Reid Park

Movies will start at dusk. Bring your lawn chair or a blanket, snacks and friends to experience a drive-in style experience without the car.

