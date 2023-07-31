Catch a flick outdoors this August with Cinema in the City at neighbourhood parks

Guelph, Ont., July 31, 2023 – Join us for our popular Cinema in the City series where we will be screening films at city parks this August.
Bring your lawn chair or blanket to watch:
- Friday, August 11 – The Sandlot (30th anniversary) at Margaret Greene Park
- Friday, August 18 – Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On at York Road Park
- Friday, August 25 – Encanto at Orin Reid Park
Movies will start at dusk. Bring your lawn chair or a blanket, snacks and friends to experience a drive-in style experience without the car.
For more information
Tammy Adkin, Manager
Museums and Culture
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2775
[email protected]