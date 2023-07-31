Catch a flick outdoors this August with Cinema in the City at neighbourhood parks

Guelph, Ont., July 31, 2023 – Join us for our popular Cinema in the City series where we will be screening films at city parks this August.

Bring your lawn chair or blanket to watch:

Friday, August 11 – The Sandlot (30 th anniversary) at Margaret Greene Park

anniversary) at Margaret Greene Park Friday, August 18 – Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On at York Road Park

Friday, August 25 – Encanto at Orin Reid Park

Movies will start at dusk. Bring your lawn chair or a blanket, snacks and friends to experience a drive-in style experience without the car.

For more information

Tammy Adkin, Manager

Museums and Culture

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2775

[email protected]