Repaving along Brant Avenue starts July 17

Brant Ave from Victoria Road to Muskoka Drive

Notice date: July 12, 2023

About the project

Brantco Construction is removing and repairing concrete curbs, raising manholes and repaving the road surface.

Work begins July 17

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, July 17 and will take about five weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on All Streets

There will be lane reductions on all streets during the project.

Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for your safety.

A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]