Construction notice: Quebec street closed starting July 17

Baker Street intersection

Notice date: July 10, 2023

About the project

Steed & Evans is connecting a new sewer line from Baker Street to a manhole at the Quebec Street intersection.

For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins July 17

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, July 17 and will take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Quebec Street closed

Quebec Street will be closed at the Baker Street intersection. During this time, access to Baker street will be from Woolwich Street.

Property access

All properties on Quebec Street will be accessible with local traffic access. However there will be no through traffic on this road.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Please note that construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]