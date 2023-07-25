Automated speed enforcement starts August 1

Guelph, Ont., July 25, 2023 – On August 1, 2023, four automated speed enforcement cameras will rotate around 16 different locations across Guelph every three months.
Safe streets save lives
The top causes for collisions in Guelph include drivers travelling at high speeds and running red lights. Lower speeds are proven to reduce the seriousness of injuries from a collision and we are implementing automated speed enforcement as one of several Vision Zero measures to combat speeding and aggressive driving, especially in Guelph’s school zones that require increased road safety measures.
The first four locations are:
- Westwood Road, in front of Westwood Road Public School
- Colonial Drive, in front of St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic School
- Metcalfe Street, in front of King George Public School
- Ironwood Drive, in front of Fred A. Hamilton Public School
Signs will let drivers know the cameras are active and tickets will be issued for violations starting August 1.
We first notified the community on May 1 with a news release, and with signs in each location indicating automated speed enforcement was coming August 1.
Full list of locations with automated speed enforcement
Four cameras will be rotated among 16 locations every three months from August 1, 2023 until July 31, 2024:
- Westwood Road Public School at Westwood Road
- Ignatius of Loyola Catholic School at Colonial Drive
- King George Public School at Metcalfe Street
- Fred A. Hamilton Public School at Ironwood Drive
- Taylor Evans Public School at Stephanie Drive
- Cornerstone Christian School at Forest Street
- John McCrae Public School at Water Street
- Joseph Catholic School at Guelph Street
- Paul Catholic School at Clairfields Drive East
- Victory Public School at Exhibition Street
- Ecole Guelph Lake Public School at Severn Drive
- Brant Avenue Public School at Brant Avenue
- Ecole Arbour Vista Public School at McCann Street
- William C. Winegard Public School at Lee Street
- Central Public School at Dublin Street North
- June Avenue Public School at June Avenue
For more information, visit guelph.ca/visionzero