Automated speed enforcement starts August 1

Guelph, Ont., July 25, 2023 – On August 1, 2023, four automated speed enforcement cameras will rotate around 16 different locations across Guelph every three months.

Safe streets save lives

The top causes for collisions in Guelph include drivers travelling at high speeds and running red lights. Lower speeds are proven to reduce the seriousness of injuries from a collision and we are implementing automated speed enforcement as one of several Vision Zero measures to combat speeding and aggressive driving, especially in Guelph’s school zones that require increased road safety measures.

The first four locations are:

Westwood Road, in front of Westwood Road Public School

Colonial Drive, in front of St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic School

Metcalfe Street, in front of King George Public School

Ironwood Drive, in front of Fred A. Hamilton Public School

Signs will let drivers know the cameras are active and tickets will be issued for violations starting August 1.

We first notified the community on May 1 with a news release, and with signs in each location indicating automated speed enforcement was coming August 1.

Full list of locations with automated speed enforcement

Four cameras will be rotated among 16 locations every three months from August 1, 2023 until July 31, 2024:

Westwood Road Public School at Westwood Road

Ignatius of Loyola Catholic School at Colonial Drive

King George Public School at Metcalfe Street

Fred A. Hamilton Public School at Ironwood Drive

Taylor Evans Public School at Stephanie Drive

Cornerstone Christian School at Forest Street

John McCrae Public School at Water Street

Joseph Catholic School at Guelph Street

Paul Catholic School at Clairfields Drive East

Victory Public School at Exhibition Street

Ecole Guelph Lake Public School at Severn Drive

Brant Avenue Public School at Brant Avenue

Ecole Arbour Vista Public School at McCann Street

William C. Winegard Public School at Lee Street

Central Public School at Dublin Street North

June Avenue Public School at June Avenue

For more information, visit guelph.ca/visionzero