Ambrous Crescent sidewalk closed starting July 19

Kirvan Drive to MacAlister Boulevard

Notice date: July 14, 2023

About the project

Prior Construction Corporation is working in the boulevard area to connect pipe to the back of existing catch basin.

Work begins July 19

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, July 19 and will take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians during construction.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Rick Hewitt

Project Manager, Prior Construction Corporation

Office: 519-763-1542

Cell: 519-240-6823

[email protected]

or

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]