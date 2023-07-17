Ambrous Crescent sidewalk closed starting July 19

Kirvan Drive to MacAlister Boulevard
Notice date: July 14, 2023
About the project
Prior Construction Corporation is working in the boulevard area to connect pipe to the back of existing catch basin.
Work begins July 19
Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, July 19 and will take about one week to complete, weather permitting.
Pedestrian access
The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians during construction.
Property access
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Rick Hewitt
Project Manager, Prior Construction Corporation
Office: 519-763-1542
Cell: 519-240-6823
[email protected]
or
Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services
Engineering and Transportation Services
519-822-1260 extension 2433
[email protected]