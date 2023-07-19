Section of Alma Street lane reductions starting July 31

Omar Street to Petrolia Street
Notice date: July 18, 2023
About the project
Drexler Construction Limited is installing storm pipes on Alma Street. This project supports a development project at 9 Omar Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].
Work begins July 31
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, July 31 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Lane reductions on Alma Street
There will be lane reductions on Alma Street during the project.
Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for your safety.
A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.
Pedestrian access
The east sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at about 19 Alma Street during construction.
Property and business access
All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services
Engineering and Transportation Services
519-822-1260 extension 2433
[email protected]