Construction notice: Section of Curtis Drive closed starting July 19

Monarch Road to Regal Road

Notice date: July 14, 2023

About the project

Neeb Excavating Inc. is decommissioning a water service line.

Work begins July 19

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, July 19 and will take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Curtis Drive

There will be lane reductions on Curtis Drive during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for your safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]