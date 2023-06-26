Westbound bike lane on College Avenue to get physical protection at Edinburgh Road intersection

Guelph, Ont., June 26, 2023 – A physical barrier is being installed to help keep people riding bikes in the westbound bike lane on College Avenue at Edinburgh Road safe.
The 30-metre precast concrete curb barrier will include flexible traffic bollards mounted on top. It will be installed this summer.
Why is the protective barrier needed?
As part of our commitment to Vision Zero and serious injuries and fatalities on our roads, the City is proactively adding safety features to reduce potential conflicts between people on bicycles and people driving to keep all road users safe. Protective barriers make roads safer for people cycling and people driving. The barrier being installed at the Edinburgh/College intersection is to address reported collisions and near-misses at this specific location.
The bike lanes on College Avenue will be fully upgraded to all ages and abilities (AAA) cycling facilities in 2024-2025 as part of the College Avenue Protected Cycling project.
For more information about cycling facilities in Guelph visit guelph.ca/bike.
