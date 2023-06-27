Construction notice: Wellington Street East traffic signal rebuild starting July 11

Wellington Street East intersection at Wyndham Street South Road

Notice date: June 26, 2023

About the project

The City is working with TM3 Inc. to rebuild the traffic signal on Wellington Street East at Wyndham Street South.

Work begins July 11

Work is expected to begin on or about July 11, and take approximately one month to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions and delays expected

Traffic impacts at the intersection will be minimal during construction. Two-way traffic will be maintained. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will not be affected and will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. For project details and updates, visit guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Shaymaa Al-ani, Traffic Signal Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2041

[email protected]