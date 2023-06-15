Construction notice: Sewer inspections on Stevenson Street

Stevenson Street to Victoria Road
Notice date: June 16, 2023
About the project
The City is working with Wessuc Inc. to complete sewer flushing and inspection videos. Crews will be on site to flush and inspect the sewers related to the Stevenson Street reconstruction warranty period as part of the City’s quality assurance process. The work will take place after hours (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) to minimize traffic impact.
Work begins July 10
The work is expected to start on July 10 and take about 10 days to complete, weather permitting.
Lane reductions
Traffic will be allowed to flow in both directions on Stevenson Street however there will be intermittent lane reductions during the work. Please expect delays. .
Pedestrian access
Pedestrian traffic will be maintained during the work.
Property and business access and parking
All businesses in the area remain open and accessible throughout the work.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours. Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.
Guelph Transit
Guelph Transit Route 13 will follow its normal route while the work is being completed. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Brennan Walker C.E.T. rcji.
Engineering Project Coordinator
Design & Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 ext. 2530
[email protected]