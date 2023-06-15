Construction notice: Sewer inspections on Stevenson Street

Stevenson Street to Victoria Road

Notice date: June 16, 2023

About the project

The City is working with Wessuc Inc. to complete sewer flushing and inspection videos. Crews will be on site to flush and inspect the sewers related to the Stevenson Street reconstruction warranty period as part of the City’s quality assurance process. The work will take place after hours (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) to minimize traffic impact.

Work begins July 10

The work is expected to start on July 10 and take about 10 days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

Traffic will be allowed to flow in both directions on Stevenson Street however there will be intermittent lane reductions during the work. Please expect delays. .

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian traffic will be maintained during the work.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the area remain open and accessible throughout the work.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours. Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Route 13 will follow its normal route while the work is being completed. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Brennan Walker C.E.T. rcji.

Engineering Project Coordinator

Design & Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 ext. 2530

[email protected]