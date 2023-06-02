Construction notice: Road closure on Curtis Drive starting June 5

Monarch Road to Regal Road

Notice date: June 1, 2023

About the project

Neeb Excavating Inc. is installing water pipes and repaving the road surface.

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins June 5

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 5 and take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Curtis Drive closed

Curtis Drive will be closed to through traffic from Monarch Road to Regal Road during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Curtis Drive, however, there will be no through access at 150 Curtis Drive.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]