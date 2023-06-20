Ride Guelph Transit this coming Canada Day

On-demand, zoned routes and 99 mainline running on July 1

Guelph, Ont., June 20, 2023 – Celebrate Canada Day on Guelph Transit with free service starting at 7 p.m., brought to you by Natasha Pedersen, Real Estate Broker, with Century 21 First Canadian Kingwell Realty Inc., Brokerage. Guelph Transit will be running on-demand holiday service on July 1, and will have fireworks shuttles and zoned routes starting at 10:30 p.m.

Book your on-demand bus ride using any Guelph Transit bus stop as pick up and drop off points up to 15 minutes before your trip. The 99 Mainline and on-demand buses will be taking riders to Riverside Park for fireworks which will start at 10 p.m.

Get home using our fireworks shuttle and five zoned routes

Shuttle buses will pick riders up from the firework display at Riverside Park on the west side of Woolwich Street at Marilyn Drive starting at 10:30 p.m. and connect riders with the zoned routes at Guelph Central Station or the University Centre. Route 99 will continue to service this stop after the shuttles have left starting at 10:34 p.m., with additional pickups at 11:04 p.m. and 11:34 p.m.

Five zoned routes will operate across the city in addition to the 99 Mainline and on-demand service. Guelph Central Station buses leave at 10:45 p.m., 11:15 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. University Centre buses leave at 11 p.m., 11:30 p.m. and 12 a.m.

North-east loop from Guelph Central Station

Right on Macdonell, right on Elizabeth, left on Victoria, right on Grange, left on Starwood, left on Eastview, right on Victoria, left on Woodlawn, left on Woolwich, continue on Norfolk, left on Macdonell, right on Wyndham, left on Carden, right into Guelph Central Station to platform 18.

North-west loop from Guelph Central Station

Right on Macdonell, left on Woolwich, right on Eramosa, left on Stevenson, left on Speedvale, left on Edinburgh, right on Willow, left on Imperial, left on Paisley, right on Norfolk, left on Macdonell, right on Wyndham, left on Carden, right into Guelph Central Station to platform 19.

Mid-west loop from Guelph Central Station

Right on Macdonell, right on Woolwich, continue on Wellington, left on Edinburgh, right on College, right on Hanlon Expressway, exit at Wellington and turn left onto Wellington, right on Fife, right on West Acres, right on Imperial, left on Wellington, left on Waterloo, left on Norfolk, right on Macdonell, right on Wyndham, left on Carden, right into Guelph Central Station to platform 20.

South-west loop

Right out of University Centre on Stone Road, right on Edinburgh, left on Wilsonview, left on Scottsdale, right on Janefield, left on College, continue on Stone, right on Woodland Glen, left on Downey, continue on Kortright, left on Ironwood, right on Scottsdale, left on Kortright, left on Gordon, right on Stone, left into University Centre to platform 6.

South-east loop

Right out of the University Centre on South Ring, left on Gordon, left on Arkell, right on Victoria, right on Clair, right on Gordon, right on Stone, left into UC to platform 5.

Resources

For more information

519-822-1811

[email protected]