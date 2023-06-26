Construction notice: Road closure at Queen Street starting June 29

Grange Street to New Street

Notice date: June 27, 2023

About the project

Kurtz Construction Paving is performing landscape work at 15 Queen Street.

Work begins June 29

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, June 29 and will take about 3 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Road Closure at Queen St

Queen Street will be closed from Grange Street to New Street during this work. Please follow the posted signs for your safety.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk along Queen Street will remain open and accessible during this work.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. For updates, visit guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]